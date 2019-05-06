Illegal poppy field destroyed in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, May 6 (PTI) A vast field of illegally cultivated poppy in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district was Monday destroyed by police, an official said.The operation was launched after police received information that Ajaz Ahmed Khan of Suka Kass mohalla in Hayatpura village had cultivated poppy plants (opium) illegally in his agriculture land, they said.A case was registered in the Manjakote police station based on the information and a team headed by Manjakote Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nisar Khoja, tehsildar Sagheer Chowdhary and SHO Manzoor Kohli reached the spot and destroyed the crop, the officials said.Khan is on the run, they said. PTI AB MAZ IJT