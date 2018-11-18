Illegal shops in Shahdara: NGT imposes Rs 1L fine on DPCC for submitting report based on 'hearsay'

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for submitting a report based on "hearsay" without verification on burning of tyres and illegal denting and painting shops in northeast Delhi. A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the report furnished by the DPCC in compliance of its order was based on the stand of the Resident Welfare Association and not actual verification. The tribunal directed the DPCC to conduct a fresh inspection at Gokulpur village in Shahdara to ascertain the facts, particularly with regard to alleged illegal denting and painting shops. It said the inspection should be conducted under the supervision of a representative of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The NGT directed the DPCC to shut down the denting and painting work, "if found necessary and appropriate, as per law". "The amount may be deposited with the Central Pollution Control Board within one month. For any delay, interest at the rate of 12 per cent per month will be payable. The personal responsibility to deposit cost will be of the member secretary, DPCC," the bench, also comprising Justice S P Wangdi, said. On August 24, the tribunal had ordered the DPCC and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) to conduct an inspection in this regard. It had also ordered the municipal corporation, DPCC and the DCP, of the area to take immediate action against such units in Gokulpur village. The tribunal's direction came on the plea filed by the Resident Welfare Association seeking execution of the order of NGT banning tyre burning in open and closure of unauthorised units running in Shahdara area. The NGT had earlier noted that various units like bakeries, welding shops and slaughter houses were functioning in residential areas without proper permission. The tribunal made it clear that if there was non-compliance of its order, it would take coercive measures in terms of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010 against the authorities concerned. PTI PKS PKS SNESNE