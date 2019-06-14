Illicit liquor being smuggled to Bihar seized near Panipat

Chandigarh, Jun 14 (PTI) The Haryana Police Friday claimed to have seized 219 boxes of illicit liquor in Panipat district which was allegedly being smuggled in a truck to Bihar.Police have arrested driver of the truck and helper, Sahzad and Kamru, both residents of Muzzafarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh. The seized liquor was being smuggled to Bihar, a spokesperson of Haryana police department said.He said a police team got secret information that a truck bearing UP registration number and carrying illicit liquor concealed under soap boxes was going towards Delhi from Karnal side."After getting a tip-off, the police team immediately swung into action and signalled the truck driver to stop at a check barrier in Panipat district."After seeing the police, the driver tried to speed up and run away. Police chased the vehicle, stopped it at a short distance and arrested both accused. On checking the vehicle, 219 boxes of Indian Made Foreign Liquor hidden under soap boxes were recovered," he said.The spokesperson said that during preliminary interrogation, the accused revealed that they were carrying seized liquor from Karnal to Bihar."A case under relevant sections of the IPC and under the provisions of the Excise Act had been registered against the accused. Both were taken on remand by producing them before a court in Panipat," he said. PTI SUN DPBDPB