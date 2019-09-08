scorecardresearch
Illicit liquor manufacturing unit busted, 5 held

Muzaffarnagar, Sep 8 (PTI) An illicit liquor manufacturing unit was busted here and five persons were arrested in this connection, police said on Sunday. As many as 468 bottles of illicit liquor, 100 litres of spirit and other items used in the manufacturing were seized from the premises near Sujru Chungi here during the raids conducted on Saturday, they said. Five persons were arrested in this connection, police said. PTI CORR CK

