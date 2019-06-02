Illicit liquor worth over Rs 40 lakh seized in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Jun 2 (PTI) Two men were arrested after illicit liquor worth Rs 42 lakh was seized from two different places here within a span of 12 hours, police said on Sunday. "In a join operation, teams of Vrindavan Police and SWAT recovered illicit liquor worth Rs 40 lakh on Sunday. Another team of Govind Nagar Police Station seized illicit liquor worth Rs 2 lakh late Saturday night," SP (City) Rajesh Kumar Singh said. He said, Vrindavan Police nabbed Sukhbinder, a resident of Patiala in Punjab, with a truck containing 996 boxes of illicit liquor hid under POP bags, near the 100-bed hospital on Sunday. Efforts are underway to arrest the kingpin, Ranjodh, a resident of Panchkula in Hariyana, he said. In another incident, a team of Govind Nagar Police Station along with SWAT team intercepted a Charcoal tanker near Masani crossing and recovered 960 bottles of foreign brand whisky from it, the SP said. Singh said the whisky was being transported to Agra from Sonipat in Haryana. He said that the tanker driver, Roop, who is a resident of Rohtak, was arrested. PTI CORR CK