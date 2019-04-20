I'm being treated like a terrorist: Khan

Rampur (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) Resuming campaigning after a 72-hour Election Commission ban over his derogatory remarks on BJP's Jaya Prada, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan Friday complained that he was being treated like a terrorist or a criminal. Without taking names, Khan in a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district had said that it took "you 17 years to understand her reality" but, "I could recognise it in 17 days that she wears a khaki underwear". Khan has been pitted by the SP against Jaya Prada from the Rampur Lok Sabha seat. "I am being treated as if I am the biggest criminal, the biggest terrorist, anti-national and traitor," Khan said while addressing an election meeting here."This kind of treatment would not have been meted out to even dacoit Sultana and dacoit Maan Singh...If left to the government or those in power, they can leave me riddled with bullets," he said. Khan had told the rally on April 14, "... you got represented (by her) for 10 years.""People of Rampur, people of Uttar Pradesh and people of India, it took you 17 years to understand her reality. But, I could recognise it in 17 days that she wears a khaki underwear, he had said. PTI SAB ANBANB