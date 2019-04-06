I'm feeling much better now: Mick Jagger

Los Angeles, Apr 6 (PTI) Mick Jagger, frontman of English rock band Rolling Stones, on Saturday said he is feeling "much better" post his heart surgery. The legendary band had to postpone the North American leg of their 'No Filter' tour, which was supposed to run from April 20 to July 29 to give Jagger time to undergo medical treatment and recover."Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I'm feeling much better now and on the mend - and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job," the 75-year-old rocker posted on Twitter. Rolling Stone magazine previously reported that the operation involved surgery to replace a heart valve."Mick Jagger has successfully undergone treatment. He is doing very well and is expected to make a full recovery," the band had said in a statement. There is no announcement yet on when the delayed tour dates will be rescheduled. PTI SHDSHD