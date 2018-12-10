I'm scared by him, his possibility: Meryl Streep on Trump

Los Angeles, Dec 10 (PTI) Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep says that she is scared by the possibility of Donald Trump's return as the US president.The 69-year-old actor was termed as "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood" by Trump after she criticised him during her Cecil B DeMille acceptance speech at the 2017 Golden Globes.In an appearance alongside "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert at annual Montclair Film fundraiser, Streep spoke about her career and life.Colbert asked the actor about empathising with the characters she plays, saying, "What's it like for you to see somebody who is the President of the United States who is the top politician who is indifferent to the idea of empathy? I'm not sure he knows what you mean when you say it."To this Streep replied, "I'm scared. I'm scared by him, by his possibility. And I do empathise with him. I can't imagine what his 3am is like. There's a gathering storm everyone feels it, he feels it. His children are in jeopardy, and I feel that. "I think, 'What if my children were in jeopardy?' I would do anything anything to get them out of trouble. So we should be afraid. That's what I think." PTI BK RDSRDS