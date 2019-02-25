I'm slow in making friends, says Blake Lively

London, Feb 25 (PTI) Actor Blake Lively says she finds it difficult to interact with people and make friends.The 31-year-old actor said even though acting helped her in developing self-confidence, it still takes her time to feel comfortable around people, reported Contactmusic.''I am much less inhibited and more open with people than I was when I was younger. Acting did that for me, but I'm still slow to make friends.''I'm not the type of person who meets someone and after a few minutes, I want to exchange phone numbers. It takes me time to feel comfortable with someone," Lively said.The "Gossip Girl" alum believes if one has "self confidence and a strong sense of determination'' then ''you can make your own luck''.''Even as a little girl I would think 'It's a good day to be happy'. That kind of thinking and feeling has stayed with me my entire life and I hope I never lose it.''If you have self confidence and a strong sense of determination, then good things are going to happen to you. You can make your own luck, even when life throws roadblocks in the way," she added. PTI SHD BKBK