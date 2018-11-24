I'm trying to be versatile singer: Jonita Gandhi

Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) Indo-Canadian singer Jonita Gandhi says she is aware that everything in life comes with an expiry date but she believes in living in the moment than being worried about the future.The singer started her career as a YouTube artist and then made her debut in playback singing with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Chennai Express". Her breakthrough came when she worked with music maestro AR Rahman on two songs for "Highway"."Everything has an expiry date, but Im focussing on the now. Times change and it's impossible to predict what the music industry will be like, 20 or 30 years from now. Im focused on all of the things that I want to do and projects that come my way and I want to make the best of the present. That in itself I think will help safeguard my future," Jonita told PTI.The singer has tracks like "Chogada Unplugged" from ("Loveyatri"), "The Breakup Song" from ("Ae Dil Hai Mushkil"), 'Sau Tarah Ke' ("Dishoom") and "Gilehriyaan" ("Dangal"), among others, to her credit. "I am trying to be versatile and want to fit in any situation, any song and sing for any actor."About her latest single "Taajub Hai", produced and curated by well-known composer Shamir Tandon, the 28-year-old singer says an independent track gives more creative freedom to an artiste."From start to finish, its your own song. Youre not bound by any factors like fitting the mold of a particular character, or specific instructions from a music director, which can happen from time to time. With an independent single, theres less of a boundary."Tandon's Music Boutique, which seeks to promote independent music, has in the past collaborated with artistes like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Guru Randhawa, Neha Kakkar and others. PTI KKP RBRB