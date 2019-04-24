I'm under suspension: Sajid Khan on working with John Abraham

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) Sajid Khan, who was accused of sexual harassment by three women, has rubbished reports that he will teaming up with actor John Abraham for a film.The Indian Film and Television Director's Association (IFTDA) had banned Sajid for a year after multiple women alleged the director of sexually inappropriate behaviour during India's #MeToo movement.There were reports, however, that John had shown interest in a script which Sajid pitched to the actor and the duo will soon start working on the same. They have previously collaborated on 2012 comedy "Housefull 2".When asked if he is working with John, Sajid told PTI, "Not true... I'm under suspension from the director's association and am not working since the last 6 months." "I will finish off my suspension period for the next few months and only then consider work," he added.John, who last featured in spy thriller "Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW)", is currently filming for Anees Bazmee's multi-starrer comedy "Pagalpanti". PTI JUR BKBK