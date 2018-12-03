I'm working towards being husband of the millennium: Ranveer

Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) Newly wed Ranveer Singh says after being termed as "boyfriend of the millennium" he is now working towards being called "husband" of the millennium. Ranveer and Deepika Padukone got married in Italy on November 14 and 15. At the trailer launch of his next, "Simmba", Ranveer told reporters, "I have achieved 'boyfriend of the millennium' now I'm working towards being husband of the millennium."The actor said he met Deepika in 2012 and "within six months, I knew she was the one."Ranveer said Deepika saw rushes of the Rohit Shetty action-drama and called the actor "hot". "She had seen some rushes. She doesn't react much on anything in life. But when the screen went off, she looked at me and said 'hot lag raha hai' (you're looking hot)" "Simmba" also features Sara Ali Khan and has been co-produced by Karan Johar. At the event, Johar quipped that Ranveer is probably the only actor who has been getting married for a month, hinting at the actor's several reception parties. "It doesn't get madder than Ranveer Singh. The thing he says, the thing he wears and the way he gets married. He has been getting married for a month. This is one record no individual can break," he added. "Simmba" is scheduled to release on December 28. PTI JUR SHDSHD