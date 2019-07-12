IMA Offers Students the Opportunity to Join U.S. Student Leadership Conference

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire IndiaIMA (Institute of Management Accountants) is pleased to launch the application process for its annual Student Leadership Conference (SLC). First and second year students majoring in commerce, accountancy, finance or business administration in Indian universities are invited to apply for a unique learning experience in the U.S. Six successful students from India and the Middle East will be selected by IMA to go on an all-expense-paid trip to the elite annual Student Leadership Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA on November 14-16, 2019. Management accountants are involved in strategy, financial planning, and analysis, which are all drivers of business performance. IMAs Student Leadership Conference gives an opportunity to IMA students to indulge in global trends functions on par with the market requirements, said Hanadi Khalife, director, MEA and India operations at IMA. Interested applicants are invited to submit a two minute video highlighting the reasons why they would like to attend the SLC, focusing on their interests and the positive impact on their future career. In addition, candidates need to demonstrate how they plan to share the information and the insights from the conference with their fellow students. This is part of IMA's vision to create a management accounting community within the region's universities. Full application details can be found on this website. The entries will be judged by IMA's panel of independent judges who will shortlist up to ten finalists according to the criteria specified in the terms and conditions. Finalists' videos will also be promoted via IMA India's social media channels. Attending SLC was a huge eye opener for me. It was an experience that was enriching both academically and personally. I enjoyed listening and gaining insight from so many expert speakers about their professional experiences and journeys, said Navya Wadehra who attended last year's conference as an accounting student at Delhi University in India. This contest is open only to IMA student members, an added benefit to a host of services that come with IMA membership. IMA student membership is offered at a discounted rate of $25. Video applications will be accepted until Tuesday, July 16, 2019. For more information about the application process and to read the Terms and Conditions, visit http://imamiddleeast.org/campaign/slc-2019/.About IMA (Institute of Management Accountants) IMA, named the 2017 and 2018 Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. IMA has a global network of more than 125,000 members in 150 countries and 300 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org. PWRPWR