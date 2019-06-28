IMA to organise prog on ending violence against doctors

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The Indian Medical Association will organise a mass awareness program on the need to end violence against doctors on the occasion of 'National Doctors' Day' celebrated on July 1. The step assumes significance as a recent nationwide strike by medical practitioners against assault on doctors had left the health care services in tatters. They were protesting against assault on their colleagues in West Bengal by relatives of a patient who died during treatment The IMA will organise the program in its 1,700 branches spread across the country involving different sections of the society.The apex medical body demanded that the government declare hospitals as 'safe zones' and put in place a three-layered security, install CCTV cameras and restrict visitors. The fear of violence is still present in all medical colleges and major hospitals. All the local branches and individual members of IMA have sent an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding enactment of a central legislation to check violence against the medical fraternity, officials said."Health care violence has its origin in lack of infrastructure and inadequate human resources. Issues of medical profession involving doctor-patient relationship and effective communication also play an important role," said Narendra Saini, former secretary general of IMA. "Exemplary punishment for perpetrators of violence should be a component of the central law and suitable amendments should be brought into the Indian Penal Code and code of criminal procedure," he said. The IMA's theme for this year is 'Safety In Hospitals Is Everyone's Concern. Say No To Violence'. IMA national president Santanu Sen will inaugurate the programme at the IMA headquarters in Delhi on July 1. The day also marks the birth and death anniversary of the doyen of medical profession, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. "Doctor-patient relationship is based on trust, loyalty and respect. We have seen unprecedented violence against medical professionals in last few years, resulting in mistrust and ultimately more suffering for innocent patients," a statement by the IMA said. "Doctors do their best to end the suffering of patients but end result is not in their hands. But for any unfavourable outcome people take law into their hands and resort to violence. This ultimately hampers the treatment to other patients as well. It should not be tolerated in any civilized society," it said. Sen will also unveil a mosaic mural of Dr B C Roy on the occasion. PTI PLB SRY