Imbibe Gandhian values: Gehlot to youths

Jaipur, Jun 17 (PTI) Amid the ongoing celebration of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Monday urged youths to imbibe Gandhian values of truth, non-violence, peace and simplicity in their lives.He also called upon them to spread these values around them.Addressing the concluding session of 10-day National Unity Camp here in which youths from different states had come to participate, Gehlot said the celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary would continue for a year even after October 2 this year.Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869 at Porbandar in Gujarat.Gehlot also urged youths attending the National Unity Camp here to carry the spirit of the country's unity and integrity to their respective states and impress it upon the people around them.The camp was organised to propagate the Gandhian philosophy among the present generation youths.The chief minister said the things learnt in such camps become an asset of life to be utilised for achieving success. Gehlot also said he has taken an in-principle decision to set up a department of peace and non-violence in the state to propagate Gandhi's philosophy of peace, harmony, tolerance and non-violence.It will be initially set up as a cell and will gradually be upgraded to a full-fledged department, he added.