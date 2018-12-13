IMC Advisory Announces the Opening of its Singapore Office

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHENNAI and SINGAPORE, December 13, 2018/PRNewswire/ --IMC, a leading cross-border advisory firm, has recently announced its presence in Singapore, the global business hub, with a new branch at Raffles Place in Singapore. Singapore has retained its top spot as Asia's preferred business expansion destination and a reputed financial trading centre as per recent surveys. This full-service branch will provide end-to-end advisory services and professional assistance in Singapore."The opening of this branch is in response to the robust demand we have observed for IMC's services in Singapore and proves our commitment to various global organizations in Singapore. We all know that Singapore is a thriving and innovative business destination and today, it has built a unique position in the global economy. It boasts of developed infrastructure, open business policies, political stability and a skilled workforce. It is beneficial for international businesses to set up their headquarters in Singapore because of its strong trade and investment policies. Opening our branch in the most competitive Asian nation and the world's best place to conduct business was the best next step for us," said Piyush Bhandari, Managing Partner of IMC.Singapore is a unique blend of the East and West and its fabric is an amalgamation of Asian, American and European influence, thus making it attractive to the business community globally. Many top international banks, financial institutions and other multinational companies all over the world have set up their branches in Singapore, thereby making it the location of their branch office in Asia.The IMC Singapore Office is located at IMC Advisory Pte. Ltd., One Raffles Place, Tower 2 - #19-61, Singapore - 048616, Phone: +65-91269927, E-Mail: bc@intuitconsultancy.com, Website: www.intuitconsultancy.com/sg, LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/imc-advisory. With the opening of its Singapore office, IMC now has six offices across Dubai, Muscat, Dammam, Chennai, Mumbai and Singapore.About IMC: IMC, a cross-border advisory firm, focusing on AMEA (Asia, Middle East and Africa) markets, offers various market entry solutions such as corporate advisory services, mergers and acquisitions, international tax, global mobility services, corporate finance, investment consultation, and support in business operations and outsourcing solutions.Source: IMC PWRPWR