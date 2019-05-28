IMC Announces Partnership in Bahrain With Kallath & Co. W.L.L.

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHENNAI, May 28, 2019/PRNewswire/ --IMC (Intuit Management Consultancy LLP), a leading cross-border advisory firm, is happy to announce its partnership with Kallath and Company W.L.L. to facilitate cross-border investment in to and from Bahrain.The team of Kallath & Co. W.L.L. is headed by Adv. Madhavan Kallath who is the Managing Partner of Kallath & Co. W.L.L. He has over 30 years' experience in the legal field. He is a Member of the Bar Council of Maharashtra, Mumbai, India. He is a former visiting faculty in law at Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) and Ernst and Young (Training Division), Bahrain. He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India."This partnership will facilitate investments and ease business operations by providing access to the right expertise and advice across the U.A.E. and Bahrain economies," said Piyush Bhandari, Managing Partner of IMC.The UAE will be the fastest growing economy in the GCC region this year, driven by non-oil sector. UAE is projected to grow 3.1 per cent in 2019. International Monetary Fund had predicted 3.7 per cent growth for the UAE for 2019 in its October forecast. In 2018, higher oil prices enabled temporary improvements in the external and fiscal positions of the GCC countries.Oil and natural gas play a dominant role in Bahrain's economy with oil comprising 85% of Bahraini budget revenues. Bahrain's economic freedom score is 66.4 making its economy the 54th freest in the 2019 Index. Its legal system adequately protects and facilitates acquisition and disposition of property rights. Bahrain imposes no taxes on personal income. The companies, except those in the oil sector, are not subject to Income Tax.About IMC (Intuit Management Consultancy):IMC (part of CPAAI Network), focusing on AMEA (Asia, Middle East and Africa) markets, offers various market entry solutions such as corporate advisory services, mergers and acquisitions, international tax, global mobility services, corporate finance, investment consultation, and support in business operations and outsourcing solutions. IMC has six offices across Dubai, Muscat, Dammam, Chennai, Mumbai and Singapore. IMC's Dubai Office is located at M02 NBQ Building, Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road, Bur Dubai, P.O. Box 115887, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Phone: +971-4-3709963, E-Mail: bc@intuitconsultancy.comFor more information, visit: https://intuitconsultancy.com/ae/About Kallath & Co. W.L.L.:It was established in Manama, Bahrain about 12 years ago. The services offered include company formation, corporate secretarial services, corporate advisory services, drafting and reviewing of all contracts including joint ventures, partnership, franchise, management and employment agreements. It also offers quality legal advice and documentation for corporates, owners, partners and shareholders. Source: Intuit Management Consultancy LLP PWRPWR