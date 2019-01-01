IMD issues alert for heavy rain, snowfall in HP on weekend

Shimla, Jan 1 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rain and snowfall in most parts of Himachal Pradesh on Friday and Saturday. Heavy rain and snowfall are likely to occur in most places of high, middle, low hills and plains on Friday and Saturday due to western disturbances, said Manmohan Singh, director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla. Issuing an 'orange warning' of heavy rain and snowfall in most parts of the state on Friday and Saturday, the Met director asked the authorities concerned to be prepared as heavy rain and snowfall may lead to blockage of roads and landslides, especially in regions of high and mid hills. The Kangra administration has asked its officials to take all possible precautionary measures following the advisory, a district official said. The lowest temperature was recorded in Keylong, the administrative centre Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre at minus 6.8 degrees Celsius. PTI DJIHMB