IMD issues alert for heavy snowfall, rain in HP from Friday

Shimla, Jan 4 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an 'orange warning' of heavy snowfall and rain in Himachal Pradesh from January 4 to 6. Keylong, the administrative centre of Lahaul and Spiti district, continues to be the coldest place in the state at minus 10.8 degrees Celsius recorded between 5.30 pm on Thursday and 8.30 am on Friday, the weather department said. On Thursday, the minimum temperature in Kalpa was minus 6 degrees Celsius, minus 3.2 in Manali and minus 1 degrees Celsius in Kufri and Bhuntar during the period, MeT Centre Director, Shimla, Manmohan Singh said. The IMD has also predicted isolated to scattered precipitation in the state from January 8 onwards. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said Thursday that it was prepared to deal with any eventuality. The state and district control rooms are in a state of readiness to deal with any eventuality, a state official said, adding that tourists and the general public have been advised to avoid the higher reaches in the coming days.