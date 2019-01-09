IMD issues warning of heavy snowfall, rain in HP

Shimla, Jan 9 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy snowfall and rain in the high and the mid hills of Himachal Pradesh, an official said Wednesday. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest India from January 10, MeT Centre, Shimla, Director Manmohan Singh said. Snowfall and light to moderate rains are likely to occur at most places in the state from January 10 to 12, he said. Meanwhile, Manali in Kullu district continued to reel under severe cold wave conditions, with a minimum temperature of minus 4 degrees Celsius, he added. Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state with a low of minus 11 degrees Celsius, he said adding that the minimum temperature in Kinnaur's Kalpa was minus 7 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperatures in Shimla and Kufri were recorded at 3.4 degrees Celsius and 0.7 degree Celsius, respectively. PTI DJI SNESNE