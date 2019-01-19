IMD issues warning of rain, snow for J&K, Himachal Pradesh

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The IMD Saturday issued warning of rain and snow for Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh in the next few days days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain or snow will occur at most places in Jammu and Kashmir from January 20 to 22. The IMD has predicted rain or snow at most places, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, in Himachal Pradesh on January 21 and 22. The IMD said hailstorm is very likely at isolated places over Jammu division, lower reaches of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, west Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on January 20 and over Jammu division, lower reaches of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on January 21.There is a likelihood of strong surface winds over the plains of northwest India between the mornings of January 21 and 22. PTI PR SLB SMN