iMerit Ranked 21st Fastest Growing Technology Company on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2018

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Kolkata, West Bengal, India&Saratoga, California, United States iMerit Technology Services Pvt. Ltd. announced today that it ranked 21st on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2018, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. iMerit grew over 500 percent during this period. iMerits CEO, Ms. Radha RamaswamiBasu, credits skilling and customer focus for the companys revenue growth over the past three years. She said, We are creating the workforce of the future to be custom skilled in training AI algorithms and data analytics for e-commerce and financial applications. We pride ourselves on building strong solutions for our global customers who are going through rapid changes in their digital transformation. Being one of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India is an impressive accomplishment. We commend iMerit for making the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India with a phenomenal growth rate over three years, said Rajiv Sundar, Program Director - Technology Fast 50 India 2018 and Partner, Deloitte India. Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program selection and qualifications The Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognizing the Indias fastest growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology - from internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware. The program recognizes the fastest growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years. About iMerit iMerit works with customers to enrich and label their data to achieve the best results from their algorithms. iMerits work powers advanced algorithms in machine learning, computer vision, natural language understanding, e-commerce, augmented reality and data analytics. Our team of over 1,600 full-time staff includes over 50% women. We work on data for transformative technologies such as advancing cancer cell research, optimizing crop yields and training driverless cars to understand their environment. The company drives social and economic change by tapping into an under-resourced talent pool and creating digital inclusion.