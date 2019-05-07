IMF chief says US-China tensions 'threat' to world economy

Specials
Paris, May 7 (AFP) The head of the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday that fresh trade tensions between the United States and China were the main threat to the world economy."Clearly the tensions between the United States and China are the threat for the world economy," Christine Lagarde told journalists at a conference in Paris, adding that recent "rumours and tweets" made an agreement between the countries less likely. (AFP) AMSAMS
