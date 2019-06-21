Immerge Knowledge Labs Launches India’s First End-to-End Emerging Tech and XR Business Consulting Firm

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, June 21, 2019/PRNewswire/ --After India's First International XR Festival Immersion, Immerge Knowledge Labs Launches it's Business Consulting and Advisory Services Dedicated to Emerging & XR Technology. With a team of immersive technology experts, change-makers, design thinkers, experience architects and a collective of partner firms, Immerge Knowledge Labs consults, advises and helps enterprise and companies harness the power of immersive technology. It offers enterprise consulting in XR, advisory services, project management and solutioning with its extended collective of partners.The company is happy to announce that Mr Arnav Neel Ghosh, Ex- Managing Director of Blippar India & South East Asia joins Immerge Knowledge Labs as a consulting partner and Director on the board with effect from the 15th May 2019.Arnav comes with 20 plus years of experience that spans markets in India, South East Asia and Europe. The last two decades for him were focussed on scaling new business verticals in emerging Tech & communications start-ups. This experience came from working on some truly innovative global projects like Orange Wednesdays (now globally known as Vodafone Tuesdays & the world's largest mobile loyalty program in 2004), World's first AI enabled AR visual search engine with Blippar to name a few.Quote by Arnav (about being on board Immerge Knowledge Labs and the potential): "I have been an early mover in the XR tech space since 2011 with BLIPPAR when the world was still grappling with QR code and having worked extensively in this space across markets. My strong belief is that XR tech will be the future of digital transformation & ability of XR tech to completely change business narratives and deliver new visual storytelling is already visible across Education /Healthcare & Retail (to name a few). It is also creating new data intelligence which is allowing businesses to deploy & deliver XR solutions (existing or a solution built from ground up). We have tied up with lull group as our key solution partners for XR tech."Immerge Knowledge Labs in its initial years focus on a few core areas, namely1. Immersive technology consulting for industries across XR platforms2. Bring global partnerships to play and act as a bridge for world class products and platforms which will help Brands & enterprises3. Upskilling - create engagement & influencer models to embed immersive thinking and skillsets either within brands & agencies or for specific sectors of enterprise (healthcare/tourism/education). Immerge will also offer hardware consulting where it would help enterprise choose the right hardware model for their enterprise solution4. Use of VR for social good to further causes or Government projectsA collaborative venture between VR Story Tellers & NYUCT Design labs, Immerge will build solutions as well as hand-hold for the implementation phases. The vision is to bridge the gap between Immersive technologies and enterprise and consumers at large. Immerge Knowledge Labs believes there are very interesting applications in industry, content & brand experience, empathy and social impact.The outlook for AR and VR is very strong given the good performance figures of 2018. The slew of announcements and launches in the first quarter of this year has further increased expectations and excitement around this technology. With the falling prices of Hardware and HMDs and manufacturers bringing out specific product lines customised for enterprise, the focus is on applying the technology across enterprise for efficiencies, empathy, experience journeys, cost management, and creative innovations.Immerge launched Immersion - India's first international VR Film Festival and Conference which kicked off in style on 1st and 2nd March 2019 at Mumbai's Nehru Centre. Immersion has been imagined and conceived to be India's most purposeful and credible IP platform in the field of VR & Immersive Technology.For more please visit http://immersionvrfest.comAbout VR Storytellers: 'VR StoryTellers' is a Convergence of Film-Makers, Directors, Producers, Musicians, Techies & Sound Engineers who are Committed towards building India's Virtual Reality Ecosystem into a Sustainable, Profitable Model that Impact's & Disrupts not just the Indian AR/VR/MR Industry, but also Globally. VR StoryTellers is the Team behind India's 1st Stereoscopic 360/VR Horror Short Film-CRACKLE. For more information, visit: https://it.linkedin.com/company/vr-storytellers About NYUCT Design Labs NYUCT Design Labs is a multi-disciplinary house of Venture Design that blueprints, designs and helps build ventures, brands, innovations and IPs. With more than 188 years of pooled wisdom, deep domain expertise across strategy, design, technology, content, experience and integrated marketing, NYUCT Design Labs engages with clients right from blue sky thinking and consulting to last mile execution. For more information, visit: http://www.nyuct.comAbout Immerge Knowledge Labs:Immerge Knowledge Labs is a company devoted to building knowledge/thought capital, advisory services, designing and creating IPs and forums for immersive technology. It also endeavours to use its capabilities and wisdom in emergent technology for business transformation, policy advocacy, investor outreach and customer experiences.