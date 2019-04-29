Immigration system server down at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Immigration system server was down at Delhi airport after midnight, resulting in long queues of people at immigration counters. An Air India official told PTI that the immigration system server was down for more than 40 minutes since 12.20 am. At around 1 am, the official also said crew for three Air India flights were stuck and that no time line has been given by immigration authority to resolve the issue. A passenger, who was waiting for immigration check, said there has been a long delay due to server issues. A public announcement was also made at the airport about the server problem and that personnel have started doing manual checking process, according to the passenger, who is to take an Air India flight to San Francisco. The Indira Gandhi International Airport is the busiest airport in the country. PTI RAM SR RUP