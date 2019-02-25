ImpactGuru.com declared winner at Maharashtra Startup Week 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Will receive Rs. 15 lakhs work order from Maharashtra Government INDIA, Mumbai, 5th February 2019: ImpactGuru.com, Indias largest crowdfunding platform for medical expenses, was declared amongst the 24 winners at Maharashtra Startup Week 2019, recently concluded in Mumbai. ImpactGuru.com will receive a work order of Rs. 15 lakhs to pilot its solution within Maharashtra. Maharashtra Startup Week 2019 was organized by the Maharashtra State Innovation Society with the objective to provides startups a platform to showcase their innovative solutions to the Government of Maharashtra. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reiterated the State Governments commitment to make Maharashtra a hub for startups while inviting participation in the programme.The top 100 finalists were selected from over 1500 startups. Sectors ranging from Healthcare, Fintech, Governance, Smart Infrastructure & Mobility to Agri, Water & Waste Management and Clean Tech participated in the quest to create social impact and bring positive change for the country. Several National and State Government healthcare schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jeevandayee Arogya Yojana, CM Relief Fund are making a significant difference in making healthcare more affordable in India especially for the below poverty line population. However, a lot more is required to ensure complete health coverage of Indias 1.3 billion plus population as the development of a nation is ultimately determined by health of its people. Coined as Maha Health Help App, ImpactGuru.coms Co-Founder and CEO, Piyush Jain, presented the solution to an esteemed jury comprising representatives from Government, Academiaand VC/PE community.This will be a Centralized Application for all Financial Assistance for Healthcare in Maharashtra as the venture plans to aggregate help from Government Schemes, NGOs, crowdfunding and CSR. Piyush Jain said, We at ImpactGuru are thrilled to receive an opportunity to engage with the Maharashtra Government. Such initiatives encourage the countrys entrepreneurial ecosystem. Through our solution, we hope to accomplish a collaboration amongst the public, private and social sector by providing a single window access to fund healthcare of below-poverty-line backgrounds and middle class patients. For further details on the Maharashtra State Innovation Societys Maharashtra Startup Week 2019, www.mahastartupweek.msins.in About ImpactGuru.com ImpactGuru.com, a fintech company, is Indias largest crowdfunding platform for medical expenses, personal causes and non-profits. The company was incubated at Harvard Innovation Lab in USA in 2014. So far, over 20,000 patients have benefited by 200,000 donors from ImpactGuru.com. Over Rs 150 crores/US$20mm has been mobilized across 15 countries on the crowdfunding platform. For more information, visit the website www.impactguru.com PWRPWR