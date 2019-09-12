Impart modern education to shield from 'undue criticism': Muslim body to madrassas

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Top Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JuH) on Thursday appealed to office-bearers of madrassas to impart modern education, including science, geography, mathematics, English, Hindi and regional languages, to protect the institutions from "undue criticism" and to spread the Islamic message in a much better way. In the resolution passed in its annual general meeting held here, the JuH said that while currently the right to education scheme does not apply to madrassas, it was likely that in the future it will be applicable. "Therefore, under the new education policy religious institutions like madrassas and gurukuls will have to follow the government's policy while retaining their distinct characteristics. "English and modern education is highly required for spreading the message of Islam to the non-Muslims. If madrassa students become well versed in modern education like science, geography, mathematics, English, Hindi and regional languages, they can spread the message of Islam in a much better way. "In light of this scenario, the managing council of JuH appeals to the office-bearers of madaris to adopts and impart modern education to the students of madaris. It will protect madrassa from undue criticism and will facilitate the spread of Islamic message in a much better way," the resolution on Islamic madrassas ratified by the Muslim body on Thursday said. It said that while retaining basic characteristic of Islamic madrassas, it should also impart modern education up to higher secondary level. PTI ASG ASG SMNSMN