Implement projects on time: CM Thakur to officials

Dharamsala, Sep 8 (PTI) Officials should work with missionary zeal so that programmes of the government could reach to the target groups, said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while chairing a meeting in Dharamsala on Sunday. He said the laxity on the part of officials in the implementation of the announcements made by the government would be viewed seriously and stern action would be taken against earring officials. Thakur said government officials must work with dedication and commitment so that the projects sanctioned by the government were completed in time. "It is the duty of all officials to ensure that announcements made by the chief minister get top priority. All departments must work in close coordination to implement the projects at the earliest," the CM stressed. Thakur said he would regularly monitor the progress on the announcements and the government would not hesitate in taking stern action against the officials responsible for the delay in projects. He said it was the moral duty of all to live up to expectations of people. The CM also said the government was open to constructive suggestions from employees, asking them to regularly take stock of the progress on development projects. It was informed during the meeting that of 189 announcements made by the chief minister in a year and a half, 91 have were implemented while the work on 47 was in progress. Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati conducted proceedings of the meeting and assured that effective steps would be taken to ensure time-bound completion of the projects announced by the chief minister. MP Kishan Kapoor, MLAs Arjun Singh, Ravinder Dhiman, Hoshiyar Singh and Rita Dhiman, and senior officials of the district were present on the occasion.