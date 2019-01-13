Implement street vendors law: AIUWC

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The All India Unorganised Workers Congress will hold a nation-wide protest on January 21 seeking "proper implementation" of the street vendors act, a senior AIUWC official said Sunday.AIUWC chairperson Arbind Singh, during a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, alleged that street vendors were suffering due to "lack of adherence" to town vending committee norms."We will be holding demonstrations across the country, including in Delhi. In the city, our members will be holding protest in front of the offices of the three corporations and the New Delhi Municipal Council on January 21," Singh said.The AIUWC chairperson said, proper implementation of the Street Vendors Act will be a "win-win situation" for both "vendors and all levels of government"."We, therefore, demand from the Centre, state government, and local bodies to ensure proper implementation of the Act. We also seek regularisation of the town vending committee," he said.Singh alleged, town vending committee has "not been meeting" fora long time.All actions against street vendors be taken as per the norms set by the committee. PTI KND NAB ANBANB