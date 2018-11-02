Implementation date for track and trace system for exports of drug formulations extended

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The government has again extended the date for implementation of track and trace system for exports of drug formulations till July 1 next year. The decision is applicable for both non-SSI (small scale industry) and SSI-manufactured drugs. "The date for implementation of track and trace system for export of drug formulations with respect to maintaining the parent-child relationship in packaging levels and its uploading on central portal has been extended up to July 1, 2019 for both SSI and non-SSI manufactured drugs," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notice. The date was extended earlier also from time to time. The last extension was till November 15. The manufacturer or exporter of drug formulations would have to print the barcode as per the global standards at different packaging levels - primary, secondary and tertiary - to facilitate tracking and tracing of their products. Barcode helps in tracking and tracing origin of drugs, which minimises the chances of genuine medicines being considered spurious, sub-standard or counterfeit. India's pharma exports in September grew about 4 per cent to USD 1.6 billion. The annual exports range between USD 15-18 billion. PTI RR SHW ANUANU