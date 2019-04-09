Implementation of World Class STEM Education and UK Student Exchange Program Makes GD Goenka International School, Udaipur the Pioneer of Progressive Education in Rajasthan

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) JAIPUR, India, April 9, 2019/PRNewswire/ --According to Standyou, GD Goenka International School, Udaipur has been playing its part in improving the educational status of the nation by innovating and adapting modern trends within the domain of education and learning. The ideal example of the same would be the recent integration of STEM Education within its academic routine. Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths, abbreviated as STEM, is a modern educational trend that aims to combine the aforementioned field into one cohesive entity. This enables students to gain a better practical knowledge of the interdependency of the above-mentioned domains to attain an unrivalled understanding for each.Evidence for the efficiency of STEM Education - Mr. Priyank Shrivastava, Co-Founder of Standyou which is India's leading education discovery platform and marketplace of coaching institutes, validates the significance of the same and has also confirmed that the inclusion of STEM education within the usual academic routine is certain to bring positive changes; eventually in the Indian school education system. Integration GD Goenka Internation School, Udaipur is one of the first few educational institutes that has adapted and integrated STEM education within its academic routines. The GD Goenka International School combines the most effective features of CBSE and STEM-based learning to create an efficient way for students to learn and appreciate the taught educational concepts. In addition to that, STEM Education also bestows the younger minds with a remarkable understanding of the real-world implementations of the technical domains. This balance between rigorous training of the Indian educational routine and the effective learning of the foreign trends makes for the ideal learning environment.Student Exchange Programs Owing to GD Goenka International School, Udaipur collaboration with Wonersh and Shamely Green School, UK, and Riverside Secondary School, Singapore, students are given a chance to experience the learning cultures of the foreign lands. The expertly curated exchange programs of GD Goenka International School, Udaipur intends to enhance the learning career of budding students by introducing them to the differing cultures and educational trends of either the United Kingdom or Singapore. Students opting for the same will be indulging with local experts of the foreign land to attain valuable insights for securing a brighter future ahead.GD Goenka International School, Udaipur is the ideal place for your ward to learn about essential educational concepts to aid their emotional and intellectual growth. Owing to the modern infrastructure and advanced teaching concepts, parents can be assured that their ward is indulging within a future-proof environment. In addition to that, the experienced and devoted faculty members within the campus will ensure that the child is provided with the relevant resources to guide him/her to explore their inner potential.About StandyouStandyou is India's leading coaching institutes admission and education discovery platform. Standyou offers great exclusive discounts, additional Scholarships, and a seamless online admission experience.Source: Standyou PWRPWR