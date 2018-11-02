Important for actors to keep their instinct alive: Manoj Bajpayee

By Shubha Dubey Dharamshala, Nov 2 (PTI) Manoj Bajpayee believes self-obsession can destroy an actor's career as it stops them from channelling their instinct. The 49-year-old actor, who has made characters such as Bhiku Mhatre, Sardar Singh, Dr Shrinivas Ramchandra Siras immortal, said an actor should be ready to learn and unlearn things."Every actor has a way of preparing for a role. What is important is that an actor should be ready to drop and add ideas when giving the final performance. It is a difficult thing to do. It has a lot to do with the actor's personality. If somebody is stubborn about their idea they won't be able to do it," he said.The actor added that over the years, he has realised that he is not "obsessive about what I feel for the character"."And then there is instinct. Shekhar Kapur told me once, 'Actors start dying when their instinct starts failing.' He was so right. I believe actors' instinct can only be alive if you are ready to learn and unlearn all those things you have done in the past," Bajpayee said during a session at the ongoing Dharamshala International Film Festival.The session titled 'Manoj Bajpayee and the Art of Acting' was conducted by senior journalist and writer Aseem Chabbra.Bajpayee said in order to unlearn, he avoids discussing his achievements."I don't get self-obsessed. Instinct of an actor has to be alive. It has to be as alive as of a child. It is a difficult task but with it comes easy for me. I cringe while watching my films," he added.The actor said he never looks at a character as negative or positive and leaves it to the audience."When I am playing a role, I don't judge the character. I am supposed to show it as a human being. Every human being has grey areas. It is important for me to discover that grey area of my characters. My job is to find each and every element and put it in front of the audience," he said.The actor's critically acclaimed film "Bhonsle" will be screened at DIFF Friday. PTI SHD BKBK