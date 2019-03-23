Important for Pakistan and India to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue: Pak envoy

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Pakistan and India should resolve all outstanding issues and disputes peacefully through dialogue, Pakistani envoy to India Sohail Mahmood said Saturday. Mahmood, speaking at a function at the Pakistan High Commission here to mark Pakistan Day, underlined his country's desire for peaceful and good-neighbourly relations with India. Alluding to recent tensions in bilateral ties, the High Commissioner noted that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to release Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, return of two High Commissioners to their respective missions, and continuing bilateral meetings to develop modalities for the operationalisation of the Kartarpur corridor were steps in a "positive direction". He said it was important for Pakistan and India to resolve all outstanding issues and disputes peacefully through dialogue. Pakistan had repeatedly underlined that its desire for peace was not a sign of weakness, but a reflection of constructive thinking of a secure and confident nation, the country's envoy was quoted as saying by a High Commission statement. On Friday evening, a National Day reception was hosted by the High Commissioner. Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after Indian Air Force fighter jets bombed terror group JeM's training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan on February 26. Pakistan retaliated by attempting to target Indian military installations the next day. However, the IAF thwarted their plans. The Indian strike on the JeM camp came 12 days after the terror outfit claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in which 40 soldiers were killed. PTI ASK SMNSMN