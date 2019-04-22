Important to teach children love comes in many forms: Chloe Grace Moretz

London, Apr 22 (PTI) Actor Chloe Grace Moretz believes it is important to teach children that love is an emotion that is beyond prejudice.The 22-year-old actor added there should not be any age limit to LGBTQ education. "I think children know what you teach them. I had two gay brothers in my family, and our little cousins have known my brothers as gay from the time they were little bitty babies. They grew up understanding that was a part of life and that love comes in many forms. So I feel like there shouldn't be an age limit to that - I think it's unfair to the child."It's just like saying 'I'm not gonna give my kid the full colouring box because right now they should only draw with black and white' - we don't work that way. Why not give them the full range of the spectrum to grow into themselves and understand that they have the world in the palm of their hand," Moretz told BBC. The actor, a vocal critic of gender inequality in the movies, said even though she has seen a "change in the industry" over recent years, women are still not treated as equals."Representation is still few and far between, because, at the end of the day, most of the time we're still being directed, written, seen and shot through a male lens.They can cast a female lead but that doesn't mean it's a female-driven story, as you still need people behind the scenes to be of a different mind-state because that's how you see progress."It's not just the poster child - 'oh we have a female lead' - it's about what's actually happening in the inner workings and what the product is going to be. The most I can do as an actor is show up and do my job but there's a hundred other people who take what I do, edit it and shape it into what their vision is," Moretz said. PTI SHD RDSRDS