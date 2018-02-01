Imported cars, juices, mobiles, gold, silver to be costlier

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) A large number of imported items including mobile handsets, cars and motorcycles, fruit juices, perfumes and footwear will become costlier as the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today hiked customs duties on these products in the Union Budget 2018-19. However, select items such as imported raw cashew nuts, solar tempered glass and raw materials and accessories of cochlear implants will become cheaper with the government today reducing import duties on these items. The following is a list of imported items that will become costlier: * Cars and motorcycles * Mobile phones * Silver * Gold * Vegetable, fruit juices, including orange and cranberry * Sunglasses * Miscellaneous food preparations other than soya protein * Perfumes and toilet waters * Sunscreen, suntan, manicure, pedicure preparations * Preparations for oral dental hygiene, denture fixative pastes and powders; dental floss * Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations, * Deodorants, bath preparations, depilatories, perfumery * Scent sprays and similar toilet sprays * Truck and Bus radial tyres * Silk Fabrics * Footwear * Coloured gemstones * Diamonds * Imitation jewellery * Smart watches/wearable devices * LCD/ LED TV panels * Furniture * Mattresses * Lamps * Wrist watches, pocket watches, clocks * Tricycles, scooters, pedal cars, wheeled toys, dolls? carriages, dolls, toys, puzzles of all kinds * Video game consoles * Articles and equipment for sports or outdoor games, swimming pools and paddling pools * Cigarette and other lighters, candles * Kites * edible/vegetable oils such as olive oil, groundnut oil The following is the list of imported items that will become cheaper: * Raw cashew nuts * Solar tempered glass or solar tempered glass used for manufacture solar panels/modules * Raw materials, parts or accessories used in making cochlear implants * Select capital goods and electronics such as ball screws and linear motion guides. PTI SVK RKL SA