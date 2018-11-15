Imported pulses are safe: FSSAI

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Food safety regulator FSSAI Thursday said imported pulses and beans are safe for consumption as tests conducted in the last one month found no residue of glyphosate in these commodities. Glyphosate is a non-selective herbicide which is used to kill weeds, especially annual broadleaf weeds and grasses that compete with crops. Last month, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had instructed its import offices at ports to start monitoring for presence of glyphosate in pulses and beans. "Pulses and beans imported into India are safe. ...This is based on results of testing of these products over the past one month," the regulator said in a statement. The monthly data pertaining to Glyphosate level in pulses received from ports directly handled by the FSSAI was analyzed and it has been observed that of the 319 consignments tested, glyphosate residues were found in only 7 consignments and that too were within the prescribed MRLs, it said. So, there is no concern of any kind as the FSSAI authorized officers at ports are regularly monitoring the presence of Glyphosate in pulses at the time of import before their clearances, it added. However, FSSAI CEO Pawan Agarwal said the monitoring of pulses for glyphosate will continue for some more time. The FSSAI prescribes Maximum Residue Level (MRL) of 1.0 mg/kg for the presence of Glyphosate in Tea. There are no prescribed MRLs for "Glyphosate" for pulses. Agarwal also mentioned that that FSSAI's order dated 12 October 2018 to monitor imported pulses was "misreported" by certain sections of media which creates a scare among public at large about safety of pulses. PTI LUX MR