Impressive performance by Baramulla, Kupwara under Aspirational Dists Plan: Kant

Srinagar, Oct 14 (PTI) Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has hailed the progress made by Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla and Kupwara districts in upgradation of basic amenities for the people under the Aspirational Districts Programme.Kant conducted an extensive tour of these north Kashmir districts on Saturday to personally take stock of the progress made under various developmental indicators of the programme, an official spokesman said Sunday.Winding up his visit, Kant in a series of tweets, lauded the performance in power, health, education, horticulture and skill development sectors of these districts.During his visit to Kupwara, the Niti Aayog CEO visited various sites and inspected the developmental projects in Machil and Handwara areas. He also inspected the water reservoir constructed at Badkoot, Wadipora."Visited Kupwara district in Kashmir to review the progress of #aspirationaldistrict scheme. Delighted to meet local people & a highly motivated & committed team of officials led by Collector Khalid (Jahangir). District has made rapid progress in all indicators particularly health. Congrats!," Kant tweeted.He also hailed the commitment and dedication of the officials for reaching out to the people and fulfilling their developmental needs.In another tweet Kant said: "Wonderful to see electricity reaching every single household after 71 years of independence in far flung #aspirationaldistrict of Kupwara in Kashmir. Great work under Saubhagya in a mission mode. This is bordering PoK & huge challenges have been overcome. Thanks 4 initiative @PMOIndia".Regarding his visit to Pashmina Kani Shawl Weaving Center at Wadipora in Kupwara, Kant tweeted: "Visited Pashmina Kani shawl weaving & training centre in Kupwara district of Kashmir. It's a rare weaving heritage of Kashmir where gorgeous patterns/motifs are woven into Pashmina shawls. A group of four women take months to weave one shawl. Truly unique!".At Baramulla, Kant inaugurated a dialysis centre under Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme at District Hospital Baramulla and a smart classroom with computer laboratory at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Baramulla."Visited Baramulla #aspirationaldistrict of Kashmir. Amazing experience visiting the District hospital. It's one of the finest, cleanest, most well equipped hospitals with a highly dedicated team of Doctors & staff. Delighted to inaugurate the Dialysis Centre. Gr8 (great) work by district team," he tweeted.Kant assured full support from the central government for implementation of the activities identified for both the districts under the Aspirational District programme, the spokesman said.