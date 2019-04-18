Improving connectivity between India-Kazakhstan can increase trade by several folds: Akimbekov

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Improving connectivity between India and Kazakhstan would increase trade by several folds and there is a need to devise different ways to increase the physical network between the countries, said Sultan Akimbekov, former advisor to the first Kazakhstan president Nursultan Nazarbayev.Akimbekov said India and Kazakhstan have many multilateral policies and there is a potential to develop trade ties between them. "For Kazakhstan, India is a new market and there is a very good potential to develop trade but for that we need to overcome the limitation of transport," he told PTI. There is a huge potential to build trade relations between India and Kazakhstan and that can be done by improving the connectivity which can go up several folds, he said, adding that there is a need to devise different ways to improve connectivity. He said the connectivity can be improved possibly reviving the traditional Silk Road. The Silk Road was an ancient network of trade routes that connected the East and West. It was central to cultural interaction between the regions for many centuries. The Silk Road primarily refers to the terrestrial routes connecting East Asia and Southeast Asia with East Africa, West Asia and Southern Europe. "Trade through each of these countries would contribute to economic growth and development," he said.Currently, Kazakhstan and India have cooperation in a wide range of areas such as space, military-technical cooperation, IT, fintech, oil and gas, and banking. Akimbekov was earlier the advisor to Kazakhstan president Nazarbayev, the last Soviet-era political heavyweight who was elected president of oil-rich Kazakhstan five times and he voluntarily stepped down after almost 30 years in power. PTI UZM AARAAR