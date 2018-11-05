Imran Hussain asks all agencies to step up efforts to combat air pollution

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain on Monday directed all agencies to be on alert and take all possible measures to control air pollution, which has spiked to alarming levels due to adverse metrological conditions and rampant stubble burning in surrounding states.Delhi recorded its worst air quality of the season on Monday, with pollution levels inching towards 'severe plus emergency' category due to a change in wind direction and stubble burning.Calling stubble burning in neighbouring states and adverse metrological conditions a cause to be worried about, Hussain asked all agencies to step up efforts to limit factors contributing to air pollution.The Delhi government in collaboration with the Centre has launched a 10-day 'Clean Air Campaign' from November 1 to monitor and report polluting activities and ordered halting of construction activities and regulating vehicular traffic.Civil construction has been suspended in Delhi and surrounding areas of the National Capital Region. All stone crushers and hot mix plants generating dust pollution have also been closed.The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has directed the transport department and the traffic police to intensify their drive against polluting vehicles until November 10. PTI UZM UZM ABHABH