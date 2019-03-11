Imran Khan's income drops by Rs 3 crore in 3 years

Islamabad, Mar 11 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's net income has dropped sharply by Rs 3.09 crores in the last three years even as the income of some Opposition leaders continued to rise, according to a media report on Monday.The cricketer-turned politician's net income in the year 2015 was 3.56 crore Pakistani rupees, it dropped sharply to Rs1.29 crore in 2016 and further down to Rs 0.47 crore in the year 2017, Dawn newspaper reported.In 2015, a major chunk of Khan's income comprised the gain of a little over Rs 0.1 crore from the sale of an apartment in Islamabad, followed by Rs 980 crore of foreign remittances, the report said citing official documents.In 2016, his total income dropped to Rs 1.29 crore of which he earned Rs 0.74 crore from "foreign services" alone. In contrast, the income of the Leader Opposition of the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif continued to see an upward trend as his net income rose from Rs 0.76 crore in 2015 and crossed Rs1 crore in 2017.Former president Asif Ali Zardari's agricultural income that comprises most part of his net income stood at Rs 10.5 crore in 2015. It rose to Rs 11.4 crore in 2016 and surged to Rs 13.4 crore in 2017. He holds 7,748 acres of land.While Zardari's son Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari appears richer than him in terms of assets he holds in Pakistan and elsewhere, he lags behind the father in terms of income, according to the documents. PTI AMS AKJ AMSAMS