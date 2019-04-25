In a first, Army starts process to induct women as military police

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) In a historic first, the Army Thursday began the process to induct women in the military police, nearly two years after Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat said women will be recruited as jawans. The Army started the online registration for recruitment in the Corps of military and the last date for filing application has been fixed as June 8. In an interview to PTI in June 2017, Army Chief Gen. Rawat had said the Army was looking at inducting women jawans and the process would start with the induction of women into military police corps. At present, women are allowed in select areas such as medical, legal, educational, signals and engineering wings of the Army. The role of the military police includes policing cantonments and army establishments, preventing breach of rules and regulations by soldiers, maintaining movement of soldiers as well as logistics during peace and war and extending aid to civil police whenever required. The defence ministry had given a go ahead to induct women as military police in January. The Army chalked out induction of approximately 800 women in military police with a yearly intake of 52 personnel. PTI MPB MPB CKCK