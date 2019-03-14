In a verge of fantasy games, Stick Pool Club emerged as a first skill-based online 8 Ball Pool Game App!

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, March 14, 2019: According to a report by consulting major KPMG and industrys self-regulatory body, Indian Federation of Sports Gaming, online gaming is one of the majorly growing industries in India and expected to grow at 22% CAGR and generate a revenue of INR 120 billion by the financial year 2023.The report confirms that the largest number of people use their mobile phones for playing games at 85%, leaving just around 11% for those who use PCs or tablets. The factors contributing to the growth of the segment are affordable smartphones, better penetration and data available to users at low costs.Online gaming platforms have given a chance to people to change their perspective against gaming and experience while playing it. While the number of gamers and game developing companies has ballooned to 250 million each.Further, the number of fantasy sports operators and users in India have witnessed a seven-fold growth since 2016, according to KPMG, a type of online sport where users play the professional game in a small display using their skills and assemble teams of real players of a professional sport.Commenting on the growth of online gaming industry, Vivek Singh, said, We entered in the same industry with Stick Pool Club Mobile App in July 2018 and in just six months of time lap weve gained over 2 million of downloads, till the time people were playing on statistical assumptions and looking after the interest of 8 Ball Pool in Indians, we came up with Stick Pool Club Mobile App which is a skill and concentration based game where people can win the real cash prizes, winning real prizes by taking part in regular competitions.Stick Pool Club Mobile App is India's first skilled based Online Mobile Real Money 8 Ball Pool Game, which offers a unique & adrenaline experience to its users. The vision of Stick Pool Club is to make India's first skilled based online mobile game app. The features of Stick Pool Club include 1 on 1 game with Online Players, Challenge Friends and Friends of Friends, E-sports events, Jackpot, Daily Contests, Mini-Games, Daily Spin Wheel Bonus, Refer & Earn, Practise Mode where gamers can practice free before engaging themselves into a Daily Contest, building in-game Community and application will keep updating its features so that those who got skills can never feel bored. PWRPWR