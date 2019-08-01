In BSP, tickets to contest polls are given in exchange for money: Party MLA

(Eds: Change word in intro) Jaipur, Aug 1 (PTI) In the BSP, tickets to contest elections are given in exchange for money and the person who pays the highest amount gets it, an MLA of the party in Rajasthan alleged on Thursday.Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) legislator Rajendra Gudha levelled the allegation against his party during a seminar of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) in the state assembly here. "In our BSP party, tickets are given in lieu of money. If a person gives more money, the ticket is given to him and if a third person offers more money, then the ticket is given to him. Is there any solution to this?," he said. Gudha posed the question to one of the panellists of the session, Suhas Palshikar, an academician and political scientist, who was taken aback. Palshikar chose not to answer.However, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan and BJP leader Rajendra Rathore, who was also on the panel, said he will have to seek an answer directly from BSP chief Mayawati.The session was on 'Changing party system and contemporary challenges of parliamentary democracy in India'. The one-day seminar had two technical sessions and it was inaugurated by former president Pranab Mukherjee in the assembly here on Thursday. PTI SDA ANBANB TIRTIR