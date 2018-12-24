In Christmas greetings, Prez for promoting fraternity, humaneness in country

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind Monday greeted citizens on the eve of Christmas and called for promoting brotherhood and humaneness in the country, according to an official statement. "Jesus Christ symbolised peace, harmony and hope. Christmas is a celebration of human values that nurture mutual caring and sharing and transform life itself into a festival," Kovind was quoted as having said in the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He said, "May this Christmas inspire us to promote fraternity and humaneness in our nation and across our planet." PTI AKV AKV AQSAQS