In Duronto rerun, armed men robs train passengers returning from Kumbh at gunpoint near Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Passengers returning from the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad on board the Tata Jat Express were robbed Thursday by armed men near Delhi.This is the second such incident to have taken place on board a train today while nearing the national capital. Earlier, passengers of the Jammu-Delhi Duronto were robbed.The second incident happened before 2 am between Badli and Holambi Kalan, railways said."The train was attended by RPF and GRP at Sonipat station at 01:55 hrs, where passenger of S-8, Ramnath Maurya, reported loot of Rs 1,000 and small injury in left hand. He has been provided preliminary treatment at Panipat."He told that he will lodge FIR at destination station. The train was not escorted by the RPF. The matter is being thoroughly investigated," the railways said.Passengers alleged that mobile phones, jewellery and cash were looted from them at gunpoint.In the earlier incident, a passenger wrote descriptive details on the railways' complaints portal, alleging how they were robbed at knife point but could not find any help.