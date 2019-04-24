In front of people, cunningness doesn't work: Rahul's swipe at Modi

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Attacking Prime Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said in front of the people, cunningness does not work.With a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi also attached a video of people criticising Modi."If reality is in front of you, acting does not work. In front of the people, chowkidar, cunningness does not work," the Congress president said. Gandhi has been attacking the prime minister, accusing him of lying and duping the people with his promises. PTI ASK ASK ANBANB