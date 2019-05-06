In-House Inquiry panel finds "no substance" in allegations of sexual harassment against CJI

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) An In-House Inquiry Committee of the Supreme Court headed by Justice S A Bobde "has found no substance" in the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi by a former woman employee of the apex court.A notice by the office of Supreme Court Secretary General also said that the report of the committee constituted as part of the In-House procedure is not liable to be made public. The In-House Inquiry Committee has submitted its report dated May 5, 2019 in accordance with the In-House procedure, to the next senior judge, after Justice Bobde who is competent to receive the report and also sent a copy to the judge concerned, namely the Chief Justice of India, it said. PTI RKS PKS ABA SJK SA