In letter to Centre, Arvind Kejriwal asks for exemption for journalists from paying toll tax

New Delhi, Feb 4(PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday wrote to Union minister Nitin Gadkari requesting him for exemption to journalists from paying toll tax across the country.In a letter to the Union Minister for Road, Transport and National Highways, Kejriwal sought the exemption for journalists, saying it was demanded by Haryana journalists at a meeting with him, a statement from the government said. PTI VIT VIT SOMSOM