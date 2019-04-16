In letter to EC, AAP's Raghav Chadha seeks action over voter cards found in garbage dump

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) AAP leader Raghav Chadha has written to the Election Commission, demanding a probe into voter cards found in a garbage dump in south Delhi and alleged a BJP conspiracy behind it.Chadha, who is also the South Delhi Lok Sabha candidate, demanded that the EC immediately identify the Election Commission Officers who are acting as "BJP agents and to identify BJP leaders who are conspiring to snatch away people's democratic right".He also asked the EC to ensure that all the missing voter cards along with the cards yet to distributed are properly and fairly delivered to rightful recipients at their registered addresses."The shocking discovery of more than 200 voter ID cards yesterday, found lying in garbage dump only a few hundred metres away from Badarpur MLA's office has exposed the nexus between the BJP, the Booth Level Officers and officers of postal department as they work in tandem to ensure that voter IDs of those registered though AAP registration camps are not received," Chadha said.A senior official of poll panel said that a complaint has been filed and the matter is under investigation.Chadha said many of the retrieved voter cards were in sealed envelopes, which were meant to ensure that they were received by the rightful owner. "Instead they were discovered in a garbage dump in torn and terrible conditions.""Our demand to the Chief Election Commissioner is to stop this attack on democracy and attempt to win the elections by unfair means," he added. PTI UZM SLB UZM SOMSOM