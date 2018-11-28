scorecardresearch
In letter to PM, BJP MP raises issues dalits, backward castes representation in higher judiciary

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) In an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi BJP MP Udit Raj has raised the issues of representation of Dalits and backward castes in the higher judiciary.The North East Delhi Lok Sabha MP has also sought the prime minister's attention over the judiciary's alleged "encroachments" of executive and legislative functions."The jurisdictions of legislature, executive and the judiciary are specified in the Constitution of Indian. The balance is disturbed when they encroach upon one another's jurisdiction," he said in his letter.Raj who is also chairman of the All India Confederation of SC/ST Organisations said the outfit will hold a rally at the Ramlila Ground here on December 3 to discuss the issues raised by him. PTI VIT VIT ANBANB

